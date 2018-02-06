Author Spotlight: Michael Long

Jackie Robinson was an iconic baseball player who helped paved the way for African American athletes in the United States. Author Michael Long is here to discuss not only Jackie’s success, but his faith– something believed to have greatly influenced his time in baseball.

We’ll also learn more about Martin Luther King Jr.’s strategist, Bayard Rustin. A master strategist and tireless advocate, Bayard Rustin is best remembered as the organizer of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

Robinson's connection to faith and Bayard Rustin's role in the civil rights movement.