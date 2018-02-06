Another mess of snow, ice, and rain for tomorrow

Today will bring cloudy skies and a stray morning snow shower or two as a weak wave pushes through. Some guidance indicates the clouds breaking up a bit this afternoon, so some peeks of sun are possible. Highs today will be seasonable, in the upper 30s. Clouds will thicken up tonight ahead of the next winter storm progged to move through the region tomorrow. Tonight’s lows will dip into the mid 20s, setting the stage for accumulating snow in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday.

Snow will develop after 4am and continue through the morning commute making for some tricky travel. After 8am, the snow will begin to mix with sleet and eventually changeover to rain in areas south of Harrisburg. York and Lancaster counties will see this changeover first, meaning less snow for those areas. Snow will continue through much of the morning for northern areas, meaning several inches are likely. Eventually, by midday, the snow will mix with that sleet and change to rain for all areas. The rain will continue through the afternoon, making for a slushy evening commute too. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 30s.

The highest totals of 4-6″ will be north of I-81 for Perry, Juanita, northern Dauphin, and northwestern Cumberland, similar to the storm we had on Sunday. The areas around Harrisburg, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, Franklin, northern parts of York counties are looking at 2-4″. Southeast of Harrisburg in York and Lancaster counties, 1-2″ seems most likely at this time, due to the snow changing over quicker. Once the storm exits, skies clear and colder air returns to freeze any slush that occurred throughout the day on Wednesday. This could also yield tricky travel Thursday morning too.

Friday brings another chance of snow showers, with cloudy skies and milder air for the start of the weekend on Saturday. Some rain showers are possible Sunday as temperatures will be well into the 40s this weekend! Tomorrow’s slush likely won’t stick around as temperatures head back up. Stay tuned for more updates throughout the day on Wednesday’s winter weather.