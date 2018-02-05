Weis Markets: A Heart Healthy Valentine’s

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! Weis Dietitian Erin Dunleavy is here to share her tips on how to show some love for both your special someone and your heart by adding these 3 foods to your dinner menu.

Here’s the featured recipe:

Honey Dijon Glazed Salmon

Ingredients :

-4 (4-5 ounce) fresh salmon fillets

-2 Tbsp. honey

-2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

-1 Tbsp. low sodium soy sauce

-1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

-1/8 tsp fresh ground black pepper

-2 tsp pure olive oil

Directions :

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl, whisk honey, Dijon mustard, soy sauce, red pepper flakes, black pepper; set aside. Add olive oil to a large, oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Place salmon fillets into skillet, skin-side up, and sear 4-5 minutes or until golden brown. Turn fillets over and spoon 1 tablespoon of glaze evenly over each. Transfer skillet to oven and bake 15 minutes or until fillets are cooked through and flake easily with a fork. Top with remaining glaze if desired; serve.