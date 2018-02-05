‘Super ears’: Adorable moment girl, 8, hears for first time in years

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—It’s the moment one mom describes as, “a miracle.”

Sarah Maharaj’s little girl heard the world once again and the moment was all caught on camera.

Her daughter Shalini’s long struggle with hearing loss finally became a success that magical day—all thanks to cochlear implants.

The single mom considers the process both her greatest challenge and her greatest achievement in helping Shalini.

Sarah tells us the entire time, she kept repeating three words, “Never give up.”

“I was like, oh my God, this is actually going to work, she’s actually hearing! You’re talking to her one time and she’s hearing you, and it was like, oh my God! It’s a miracle,” Sarah recounted with her eyes welling. “I was like, I guess this technology is just getting to where a deaf person can hear and, it was like a miracle. It was amazing.”

Video shows the 8-year-old’s face light up with a wide grin as she hears sound for the first time after hearing years of silence.

That smile; that reaction; that unmistakable joy was what her mother wanted more than anything else.

Year’s earlier, a specialist told Sarah her daughter would soon be deaf.

“It felt devastating to me because I had her late in life. My first thought was did I do something, or did I not do something. Is that why?” she asked herself.

Turns out, the problem with Shalini’s hearing was no one’s fault.

As a toddler, she had tubes in her ears and one of them punctured her eardrum, causing severe scar tissue and a heartbreaking diagnosis.

Sarah had two reactions: heartache and determination.

“My thought was okay, what can we do to help. What can we do to fix this,” she said. From that point on, the mother was on a mission.

After countless frustrating phone calls, sleepless nights, painful surgeries, tears and prayers, it finally happened. Shalini could hear again.

“I always have the doubts, did I make the right decision – to put her through all of this pain at such a young age? To get all this done. It was good to see that my decision was well met with her being able to hear,” Sarah said.

Shalini’s face lights up once again as she talks about her favorite things. “I like to make puzzles, do all kinds of, sort of, fun stuff. and draw,” she said.

The 8-year-old is happier than ever with her “super ears,” a nickname her mother created for her cochlear implants.

Sarah tells her daughter all the time the super ears make her super special.

“I’ve been hearing very clearly. Like a bird chirping,” Shalini said.

That statement is music to her mother’s ears. “I was like, wow,” Sarah smiled, tears in her eyes once again. “She’s hearing! It was just —wow!”

About the Nucleus Cochlear Implant System:

Cochlear implants are designed to treat severe to profound hearing loss for people who are not receiving enough benefit when using hearing aids.

Cochlear implants are different from hearing aids. Where a hearing aid only amplifies sound, a cochlear implant is designed to make sounds more crisp and clear, especially in noisy environments.

The Cochlear Nucleus System consists of two components: the external sound processor and the internal implant that surgically placed underneath the skin, behind the ear. The implant is attached to an electrode that is inserted into the cochlea to help you hear.

The Nucleus Sound Processor has two synchronized microphones to help continuously capture sound. When sound is captured by the sound processor, which sits behind the ear, the sound is converted to digital information and is transmitted to the internal implant, which sends sound signals to the brain. For a visual depiction of a how a cochlear implant works, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vm0nZH9RahE&feature=youtu.be

