State Police investigate aggravated assault of baby

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police in Lebanon County have charged a man for assaulting his 5-month-old son. According to State Police, on January 13th, the baby was suffering from excessive vomiting and had a lack of appetite. His symptoms continued for the next 2 days and on January 15th was admitted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Investigators say the victim was bleeding from the brain and eyes, and a possible leg fracture. The baby underwent emergency surgery as a result of the injuries. The victim’s father Vernell Nickens was arrested and charged with two counts of Felony 1 Aggravated Assault, one count of Felony 2 Aggravated Assault, one count of Felony 3 Endangering the Welfare of Children, one count of Misdemeanor 1 Simple Assault, and one count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Nickens is in Lebanon County Prison currently awaiting bail.

