Snow geese return early to Middle Creek

KLEINFELTERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of snow geese have returned to central Pennsylvania nearly a month ahead of schedule.

An estimated 35,000 snow geese were counted early last week at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, although the numbers dropped to about 7,500 by the end of the week, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported on its website.

The game agency said colder temperatures and frozen waters led to the decline.

The birds typically begin to arrive in late February or early March. Last year’s migration also began early.

About 5,000 Canada geese and 2,500 tundra swans were spotted last week at the 6,000-acre wildlife area in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, an annual destination for the waterfowl as they migrate north to their breeding grounds.