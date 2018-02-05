Shippensburg gas station robbed at knifepoint

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man displayed a knife when he robbed a Shippensburg gas station Sunday night, police said.

The robbery occurred at Sunoco station at 92 West King Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the robber stole cash and fled to a waiting vehicle that was described as a light-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer or similar model.

No one was injured.

A surveillance photo was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shippensburg police at 717-532-7361 or email evarner@shippensburg.pa.us.