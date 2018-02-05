Police: Student damaged bus, ran away from school

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from Community School West before the start of classes Monday.

Police did not identify the boy, a resident of the Columbia area who attends the Hempfield Area School District.

Police said the student managed to exit his bus through an emergency hatch in the roof while the bus was in the parking lot of the school, at 1713 Newport Road. He then yelled at school staff from the bus roof, re-entered the hatch, and began to enter the school with other students.

He fled the property before entering the school and was last seen headed eastbound on Newport Road, police said.

Police did not have an estimate of the damage he caused to the bus, which is owned by the Hempfield School District.