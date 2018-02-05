Police: Student damaged bus, ran away from school

By Published: Updated:

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from Community School West before the start of classes Monday.

Police did not identify the boy, a resident of the Columbia area who attends the Hempfield Area School District.

Police said the student managed to exit his bus through an emergency hatch in the roof while the bus was in the parking lot of the school, at 1713 Newport Road. He then yelled at school staff from the bus roof, re-entered the hatch, and began to enter the school with other students.

He fled the property before entering the school and was last seen headed eastbound on Newport Road, police said.

Police did not have an estimate of the damage he caused to the bus, which is owned by the Hempfield School District.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s