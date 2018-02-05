Police: Coach stole from soccer parents

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dover Township man is charged with stealing more than $8,000 from soccer parents, police said.

George C. Maute Jr, 50, coached youth soccer teams of the PA Soccer Academy when 18 families paid him $8,720 for training time and tournament entry fees.

Maute was given time to repay the money to the families or the league, but he did not, Northern York County Regional police said.

Maute is charged with theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

Police said their investigation continues and anyone with information should call Det. William Haller at 717-292-3647 or leave a tip at 717-467-TELL(8355), or email to tips@nycrpd.org.