Philadelphia sets Super Bowl parade for Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Philadelphia says the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade will take place on Thursday.

The city announced the parade will tentatively start at 11 a.m. at Broad and Pattison, then head north to the Art Museum.

Additional details will be announced Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 34 degrees.

The Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history Sunday, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.