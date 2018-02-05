Philadelphia sets Super Bowl parade for Thursday

By Published: Updated:
Nick Foles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) walks on the field after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Philadelphia says the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade will take place on Thursday.

The city announced the parade will tentatively start at 11 a.m. at Broad and Pattison, then head north to the Art Museum.

Additional details will be announced Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 34 degrees.

The Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history Sunday, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s