PA State Police: Citizen’s Police Academy!

The Pennsylvania State Police is hosting an eight-week Citizen’s Police Academy in Carlisle. Various topics will be covered throughout the course – ranging from traffic stops, to animal cruelty investigations, to DUI investigations.

Citizen’s Police Academy will expand participants’ knowledge and understanding of the law and explore police procedure from the perspective of the Pennsylvania State Police.

“We will have mock scenarios set up, like traffic stops, so participants can get a feel for what it’s truly like to be a law enforcement officer,” tells Trooper Kelly Smith.

“The course will run for eight-weeks. It will start on February 26 and will be held every Monday evening from 6:00pm-8:30pm. Graduation will take place on April 16. All classes except for one, which we have a special field trip planned to the Cumberland County lab, will be held at the Cumberland County Ritner Highway Campus Building, 1601 Ritner Highway in Carlisle.”

To learn more, check out the full interview with Trooper Smith above, or call in at 717-671-7577.