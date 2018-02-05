Nursing homes dealing with flu outbreaks

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Woods at Cedar Run was hit by a bout of the flu last week, leaving eight residents and three staff members sick.

They went on high alert – suspending programs, isolating sick patients, deep cleaning and limiting visitors. By Monday, everything had resumed, but the extreme cleanliness measures are still in place.

“The flu has been really bad this year from what we’re hearing all around us, and this will be for the duration of the flu season that we will be on high alert,” executive director Courtney Bolinksi said.

Country Meadows in Mechanicsburg has had few flu cases, but the same measures are in place.

“If you are not feeling well, don’t visit. A phone call doesn’t spread any germs, so a phone call please,” said Dalina Kranaskie, a registered nurse at Country Meadows.

Both facilities say basic healthy habits like hand washing and keeping your hands from your face are imperative to stopping the spread of the flu.