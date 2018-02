YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – No students were seriously injured when their school bus was involved in an accident on Interstate 83.

The bus was carrying students from the Dallastown Area Intermediate School when the accident occurred Monday afternoon. The district said all students are safe and have been taken home.

York Area Regional police said minor injuries, such as bumps and bruises, were reported after the accident in the area of St. Charles Way, in York Township.