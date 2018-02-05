Mostly sunny and breezy today, tracking more slush for Wednesday

Yesterday’s sloppy mix of snow, sleet, and rain could still create tricky travel this morning as temperatures hover around freezing. Colder air will eventually mean temperatures dip back below freezing and black ice will be a concern for much of the morning hours. Skies will be mostly sunny today and it will be breezy too. Temperatures will settle to around 30 degrees this afternoon, but with the breeze it will feel quite chilly. Tonight will bring increasing clouds with lows dropping into the 20s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few stray flurries. Much of tomorrow will be dry but gloomy. Highs will bounce back into the upper 30s.

Wednesday brings a similar scenario to yesterday. Some snow will develop during the pre-dawn hours and continue through the morning commute making for some tricky travel. Eventually, warmer air invades and the snow will mix with sleet during the mid-morning hours and eventually change to all rain by midday. There could be a few inches of snow during the morning before the changeover occurs. Highs Wednesday will eventually make it into the mid 30s with that steady rain falling during the afternoon. It appears another slushy mess is on the way, very similar to yesterday’s storm. Thursday will bring clearing skies with Friday offering the chance at a few more snow showers. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor and update Wednesday’s forecast!