Man sought for shooting at private Lancaster club

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Lancaster man they’ve charged with attempted homicide in the shooting of a club security guard last month.

Investigators have an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Harrys Dionicio-Gomez.

Dionicio-Gomez and an unknown man were removed from the private club in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue on the night of Jan. 26. When both men returned with guns a short time later, Dionicio-Gomez tried to shoot at another person in the club, and he then tried to shoot the security guard in the head when the guard intervened, police said.

The victim sustained powder burns on his face because the gun was fired so close to his head, police said in a news release.

Dionicio-Gomez and the guard then struggled for the gun and the second man fired a rifle. About 10 to 12 shots were fired, including one that struck the guard in the arm and another that struck a nearby home.

Dionicio-Gomez also is charged with reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the identity of the second suspect is asked to call Det. Stan Roache at 717-735-3360 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or text LANCS and a tip to 847411.