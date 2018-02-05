Guns stolen in ‘smash-and-grab’ store burglary

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to solve a smash-and-grab burglary at the Trop Gun Shop in Mount Joy Township.

Northwest Regional police said three burglars smashed the front door of the store around 3:14 a.m. on Monday. The trio then smashed several display cases and stole several handguns and rifles.

All three had their faces covered by hooded coats.

The investigation is continuing to determine the exact firearms taken, police said in a news release.

Investigators said the burglars took off after spending just two minutes inside the store, at 910 North Hanover Street. They said officers arrived within 55 seconds of the burglar alarm, but the burglars had already fled.

A fourth person may have been outside of the business.

Northwest Regional police continue to investigate a November burglary at Kinsey’s Outdoors, also in Mount Joy Township. More than 70 guns, mostly handguns, were stolen from that store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Chuck Tobias at 717-689-5657, ext. 131.