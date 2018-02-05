Former band director gets prison for touching, harassing students

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former band and chorus director at Littlestown High School will serve at least nine months in prison for indecently touching and sexually harassing students, court records state.

Nicholas A. Oaster, 33, of Hanover, was ordered to serve nine to 23 months and 27 days when he was sentenced Monday in Adams County Court.

Oaster pleaded guilty in October to a felony count of corruption of minors, two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, a misdemeanor count of harassment, and a summary count of harassment.

School administrators received a complaint in April from a student who told them Oaster had been sexually harassing her since she started high school. She said Oaster told her she could sit on his lap, asked her if she was ready to have sex with him, and told her, “Those are fine leggings, but they would look better on my bedroom floor.”

During the investigation, a 2013 graduate told police that Oaster tried to force her into oral sex and repeatedly touched her inappropriately over and under her shirt and pants beginning when she was 17 years old. She said the assaults occurred in his office and classroom a few times a week until she graduated.

Another woman who graduated in 2015 told investigators that Oaster grabbed her buttocks four or five times when she was 17 years old.

Another student told investigators that Oaster made rude comments, shoved her into a filing cabinet, and threw a water bottle at her.