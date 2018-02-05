Fate of Lebanon Firefighters looms on Monday night meeting

By Published:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A meeting Monday night will decide the fate of a Lebanon based fire company.

The Speedwell Engine and Hose Company in West Lebanon Township was suspended after allegations that members responded to a fire call while under the influence of alcohol.

While the details surrounding the incident are unclear, it is alleged that nine Speedwell firefighters had been consuming alcohol at a local pizza shop prior to responding to a call.

At a meeting in January, acting fire company president Michelle Testerman said firefighters had been gathered for a fire company meeting. She would not confirm that any firefighters were drinking.

The Speedwell Engine and Hose Company agreed to a 30-day suspension and a five-member committee pledged to reorganize under new leadership.

At the time, officials agreed that pending a successful reorganization, Speedwell could be reinstated at the next meeting of West Lebanon Township.

That meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday.

During the Speedwell Fire Company suspension, the Ebenezer Fire Company is covering the calls that Speedwell would cover.

