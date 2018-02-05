Ephrata man injured in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 33-year-old Ephrata man was injured in a shooting incident in the city Sunday evening, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of two gunshot wounds to his upper right arm and a third to his left wrist. Investigators don’t believe the injuries are life-threatening.

The man told police he was sitting in his car as it was parked in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue. He said a light-colored sedan pulled alongside him and someone in the rear seat shot into his car around 5:30 p.m.

The victim’s black Acura sedan had several bullet holes all along the passenger side, police said.

Investigators said that at this time, there is no evidence linking the incident to a shooting in the same area on Jan. 26.