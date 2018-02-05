Eagles Super Bowl gear flying off shelves

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An “E-A-G-L-E-S” chant echoed through the Eagles Pro Shop at Rockvale Outlets on Monday.

A spirited group of fans made their presence known in the store less than 24 hours after their team gave them something they never had before.

“I didn’t think we would ever win,” said Frank Belfino, an Eagles fan. “We came so close for so many years, but we finally did it.”

The Eagles victory on Sunday was the first Super Bowl win for the team. It meant fans like Belfino, who remembered watching the Eagles growing up in Philadelphia, had their first chance to buy championship merchandise.

“I just can’t believe it,” Belfino said. “Thirty-five years waiting for this team to win and be recognized and respected. We finally got our respect.”

Eagles fans were so excited to get their championship gear that the Eagles Pro Shop sold out within five minutes of opening on Monday. The store was able to restock their Super Bowl gear and Robert Freeland was first in line for the second shipment.

“There’s a lot of Eagles fans around here,” Freeland said. “They have something to be proud of!”

Some fans waited for hours to get their Eagles gear. Joann Hill said that was “no big deal” because she felt like it was her duty to her team.

“I feel so happy for those guys,” Hill said. “I’m so proud of them and how they worked so hard this year. I just love my Eagles, I just love them.”

Employees at the Eagles Pro Shop said they will be stocking the store multiple times during this week.