Eagles celebration continues as local fans plan on attending parade in Philadelphia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Matt Flinchbaugh has been an eagles fan since he was a child. Flinchbaugh flew to Minneapolis to attend the Super Bowl and he didn’t have tickets. He bought tickets online the day before the game, and he says the experience was full of thrills. The game and the halftime show were amazing,” said Flinchbaugh, “You could feel the energy the entire time.”

Officials in Philadelphia expect nearly 3 million people will attend the parade on Thursday. Flinchbaugh is considering going. “I will try and get some people together,” said Flinchbaugh,”I am not sure that I want to deal with all of the traffic.” Flinchbaugh said he is considering taking a train to Philadelphia, since the parade route will go past 30th Street Station.

Premiere #1 Limousine Service is offering an alternative for those who want to arrive in style, and avoid worrying about the stress of finding a place to park. Douglas Rydbom is the owner. He says people can ride in a chauffer driven car, or a party bus or larger buses that can carry more than people. “It gives people an opportunity to enjoy the ride up,” said Rydbom,” And not have to worry about anything but enjoy themselves, once they arrive.”

Rydbom says fans can charter a bus or beginning on Tuesday morning, they can purchase a ticket on one of their buses that will be going to Philadelphia on Friday.

