Cocoa Packs: Heart4Hunger Dinner & Silent Auction

Cocoa Packs was formed in November 2015 as a weekly food assistance program for students K-12 in the Hershey area. Cocoa Packs distributes supplemental food to more than 250 students, providing physical and emotional wellness.

The program provides a variety of nutritious breakfast, lunch and dinner items to students on weekends, holidays and summers when students are not able to access school food programs.

They’re hosting a fundraiser dinner and silent auction on Saturday, February 18th at Hotel Hershey from 5:30 to 10:30pm. Visit www.cocoapacks.org to register or learn more about the event!

