Bon-Ton stores file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Department store chain Bon-Ton is trying to restructure a $1 billion debt, and over the weekend filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Bon-Ton is over 100 years old and has 260 stores in 24 states, including 8 in Pennsylvania.

Kevin Schreiber is the CEO of the York County Economic Alliance. He says the filing is disappointing news for the local economy. “We never want to hear this type of news for any business in York County and certainly not one that has been such an institution here,” said Schreiber.

Schreiber believes Bon-Ton and other big-box stores are filing for bankruptcy due to the boom in online shopping. “I’m sure that they’re looking at how they can deliver their products in a more convenient fashion to a sophisticated consumer that wants convenience first and products second,” said Schreiber. “I’m sure they’re looking at how they can compete against companies like Amazon that are disrupting the retail industries.”

Bon-Ton representatives issued a statement which reads in part, “The stores should continue operating as normal, and the court-supervised process will allow it to continue paying employees without interruption. Bon-Ton has no plans to close additional stores at this time.”

Just last week the company announced it is closing 42 stores, including the one in Carlisle. The company says the bankruptcy filing is due to debt and weak sales. “It is a process, and we don’t yet know what will come out of that, but this is the start of the preceding, said Schreiber. “Hopefully the conclusion to it is a restructured and stronger Bon-Ton.”

Bon-Ton has two corporate headquarters, and one of them is in York.