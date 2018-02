HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been ordered to serve life in prison for the first-degree murder of his roommate in 2016.

Walter M. Smith Jr., 46, was sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors said Smith attacked 44-year-old Mitchell Jones with a ceramic water pitcher after the two were drinking and smoking crack in their Conewago Township apartment on June 4, 2016.

Smith told police that Jones tried to stab him with a screwdriver and “life got wrong real quick.”