York man convicted of murder-for-hire scheme

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – A man has been convicted in a murder-for-hire scheme in Delaware.

The state’s justice department says a jury has convicted Ryan Shover of York, Pennsylvania, of first-degree murder and other charges in the 2013 slaying of Wayne Cappelli.

Authorities say Cappelli was last seen leaving a store where he worked in February 2013. His body was found a few days later in a wooded area. The 43-year-old was fatally beaten with a baseball bat.

Investigators say three friends had talked Cappelli into taking out a $360,000 life insurance policy naming one of the men as the beneficiary.

Shover was then enlisted to kill Cappelli. The idea was he would get paid $30,000 from the insurance payouts.

The three conspirators have pleaded guilty to various felony charges.

