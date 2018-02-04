Transition to sleet and rain happening now through 5 PM

Snow has overspread the Midstate as rain also makes it way north across the Mid-Atlantic. The change to rain and sleet is occurring across far southern areas near the PA-MD line, and that change over will happen for most areas between now and 5 PM. This is the hardest time to travel with an inch to two inches of snow on the roads and some sleet and rain mixing in. Watch for some areas of ice as temperatures are right around freezing. These readings will go up slightly into the evening hours, but secondary roads and untreated surfaces could freeze in the meantime.

The best chance for accumulating snow through the afternoon will be over the ridge and valley region, Franklin County including South Mountain, and areas north of Harrisburg. For areas south of Harrisburg, warm air will change the snow to sleet and then rain. We have already seen some reports of up to 2 inches of snow, so another inch is possible before the change happens to sleet and rain across the south. Some isolated areas to the north could even see 4 and 5 inches where snow holds on the longest.

For your Super Bowl plans, as mentioned travel will be most difficult as the change from snow to sleet and rain happens. This will occur between now and 5 PM. However, plans after the game look better as most of the rain will move east of the Midstate after 7 PM.

Two more storms likely follow the current one today as we move into the next 7 days. A similar outcome is also likely with some snow, sleet, and rain for Tuesday into Wednesday, and late Friday into Saturday. While tomorrow looks colder with highs in the low 30s, temperatures will bounce around this week not allowing the true cold air to setup.

Check back for more updates, and Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder will be live at 6 PM with the latest.