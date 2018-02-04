Thousands kick off day one of the Great American Outdoor Show

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands packed the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex to kick off the Great American Outdoor Show Saturday. Organizers say vendors came from across the country for the world’s largest consumer outdoor sports show.

“Good spot, good show, good town,” said Al Holbert, who has sold turkey calls at the show for the last 20 years.

“More than 650,000 square feet of everything from the outdoors,” said Jason Brown from the NRA, the organizers of the event. “We are very glad to be back in Harrisburg, which becomes the outdoor capital of the world for nine days every February.”

There are nine different halls with nine different themes including archery, shooting sports, hunting, and fishing.

This week ahead is full of concerts, shows, and competitions.

“The people in this state love to hunt and fish,” said Bob Dunn, a exhibitor.

But for many Pennsylvanians like Dunn, this event is all about tradition.

“I talked to one fella today…He was here 32 years ago years ago with his father,” said Dunn. “He was here today with his daughter…People remember us, we remember them. We’ve been doing this for a very long time.”

“My son is probably going to do the show next year right at this booth,” said Holbert.

The event goes on until February 11.

