Slushy surfaces refreezing overnight, watching another storm midweek

Many areas north and west of Harrisburg reported around 3 inches of snow before the snow changed to sleet and rain for the afternoon and evening. Areas closer to Lancaster county saw a brief period of snow before changing to mainly rain. The sloppy mix of rain, sleet and snow is now over and temperatures are beginning to drop below freezing. This will create slick conditions for any untreated roads overnight.

Monday provides lots of sunshine as a chilly, northwest breeze develops to limit our high temperature near 32F. As we look ahead to the rest of the week, our active pattern brings several more chances for mixed events. Our next one arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, likely starting as snow and changing to rain on Wednesday. I believe Tuesday morning travel will be affected and we will keep you posted.

Another system arrives toward the weekend and could bring another batch of snow Friday night, and change to rain on Saturday. These systems are always tough to iron out the details days in advance, so check back throughout the week and we will have updates.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder