Ryan tweets about a $1.50 paycheck boost, then deletes it

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Paul Ryan, Steve Scalise
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., joined at left by Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., answers questions at a news conference as he defends a vote by Republicans on the House intelligence committee to release a classified memo on the Russia investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Ryan told reporters that "there may have been malfeasance at the FBI by certain individuals." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan has highlighted on Twitter a school secretary benefiting from the Republican tax overhaul, then deleted the tweet after online criticism that he is cheering an increase of $1.50 a week.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that changes in tax withholding were sparking bigger paychecks, citing as one example Julia Ketchum of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, whose check went up $1.50 a week.

Ryan on Saturday posted a Tweet noting the secretary’s increase and linking to the AP story. He has posted several other examples of worker pay increases and bonuses since the overhaul, some as much as $1,000.

Ryan’s spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

