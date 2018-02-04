Police arrest suspect in Ephrata hit-and-run crash

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) Police arrested the suspect in a hit-and-run crash thanks to the help of an attentive auto parts store employee.

Police found Abby Grimm,44, lying on the 400 block of East Main Street around 2:35 a.m. Saturday with a serious head injury. She had been hit by a truck and the driver did not stop.

Investigators alerted local auto parts stores and the public about the vehicle they thought was involved.

Saturday around 4 p.m. an employee at an auto parts store contacted police and told them that a customer just bought a passenger side mirror for a GMC truck.

Police were able to find the truck at a home in Akron and found strands of hair still in the mirror.

Officers spoke with the truck’s owner Miguel Martin, 21. They said he admitted to them that he was driving the truck that struck Grimm and did not stop.

Martin is charged with a felony, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury.