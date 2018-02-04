Hundreds of fans cheering on the Eagles at Mr. G’s

Published:

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of fans are cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles at Mr. G’s Place in Susquehanna Township.

“We are die-hard Eagle fans right here,” said Carmella Jones, who lives in Harrisburg. “We love our Eagles!”

“It is unbelievable, electrifying in here. Unreal,” said Rob Long, a Harrisburg resident. “We all bleed green up here. We love, breath Eagles. We need this victory. This is our redemption right here against the Patriots.”

The Eagles are playing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

