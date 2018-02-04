Eagles lead Patriots at halftime 22-12 in Super Bowl

(WHTM)- The Philadelphia Eagles lead the New England Patriots 22-12 at halftime in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis. The Eagles took a 9-3 lead in the first quarter when Nick Foles threw a 34 yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffrey. The teams exchanged rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. LeGarrett Blout scored for the Eagles from 21 yard out. Then the Patriots James White avoided tacklers and scored from 26 yards out, but New England missed the extra point and trailed 15-12.

The play of the game came late in the quarter when the Eagles Trey Burton threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles to give the Eagles a 22-12 lead at the half.