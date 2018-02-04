Eagles fans celebrate Super Bowl win

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Pa. (WHTM) – Eagles fans are thrilled. Hundreds of people celebrated the team’s first Super Bowl win at Mr. G’s in Susquehanna Township.

“It was wonderful,” said Eagles fan Rhonda Horne. “It was so exciting. I’m going to the parade in Philadelphia.”

“Greatest thing that ever happened to a Philly fan,” Brian Clark added, who was also at the viewing party.

“I knew it from the beginning…I knew it,” said fan Kevin Nakada.

“I’m glad to see the first time championship,” said another fan Dean Lokey. “Go Eagles!”

“This is a dream come true,” said George Ginnaris, who owns Mr. G’s. “It’s unbelievable.We waited 13 years for this celebration. We deserve it. We’ve earned it. The most amazing party. The most amazing experience for all these Eagles fans.”