Battle of the Bulge reenactment staged at Fort Indiantown Gap

By Published:

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – More than a thousand people from across the globe took part in a World War II reenactment at Fort Indiantown Gap.

About 1,700 reenactors and living historians from across the U.S., Canada and U.K. gathered.

They held a small memorial at the base community center, laying wreaths to honor the soldiers and airmen who fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

The event featured more than 70 World War II vehicles from both sides of the conflict, including jeeps, weapons carriers, half-trucks and tanks.

