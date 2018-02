HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Crowds enjoyed a variety of entertainment acts at the annual Family Fun Fair.

The event, held at the Harrisburg Mall Saturday, featured magic show and juggling act.

A balloon artist was also on hand to make fun creations.

ABC 27 meteorologists also took part in the event, teaching kids about the technology used to generate a forecast.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.