Winter Weather Advisory issued for Super Bowl Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. Sunday morning through 7 p.m. Sunday night.

A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain is expected throughout the day. Snow accumulations are estimated to reach 2-4 inches. Some areas may experience icing on roadways.

The NWS says motorists should  be prepared for reduced visibility and slippery road conditions.

Counties affected by the advisory include:

  • Blair
  • Huntingdon
  • Mifflin
  • Juniata
  • Bedford
  • Fulton
  • Franklin
  • Perry
  • Dauphin
  • Schuylkill
  • Lebanon
  • Cumberland
  • Adams

