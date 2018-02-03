Winter Weather Advisory issued for Super Bowl Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. Sunday morning through 7 p.m. Sunday night.
A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain is expected throughout the day. Snow accumulations are estimated to reach 2-4 inches. Some areas may experience icing on roadways.
The NWS says motorists should be prepared for reduced visibility and slippery road conditions.
Counties affected by the advisory include:
- Blair
- Huntingdon
- Mifflin
- Juniata
- Bedford
- Fulton
- Franklin
- Perry
- Dauphin
- Schuylkill
- Lebanon
- Cumberland
- Adams