Winter Weather Advisory issued for Super Bowl Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. Sunday morning through 7 p.m. Sunday night.

A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain is expected throughout the day. Snow accumulations are estimated to reach 2-4 inches. Some areas may experience icing on roadways.

The NWS says motorists should be prepared for reduced visibility and slippery road conditions.

Counties affected by the advisory include:

Blair

Huntingdon

Mifflin

Juniata

Bedford

Fulton

Franklin

Perry

Dauphin

Schuylkill

Lebanon

Cumberland

Adams