State police investigate armed robbery in Adams County

ARENDTSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating an armed robbery in Adams County.

According to a press release, a masked man entered the Adams County National Bank on 101 Main Street around 6 p.m. Friday, took out a gun, and demanded money.

He made off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to state police.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact state police at 717-334-8111.

