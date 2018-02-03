State police investigate armed robbery in Adams County

Adams County National Bank robbery
ARENDTSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating an armed robbery in Adams County.
According to a press release, a masked man entered the Adams County National Bank on 101 Main Street around 6 p.m. Friday, took out a gun, and demanded money.
He made off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to state police.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact state police at 717-334-8111.
