One person displaced after house fire in Lower Paxton Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has been displaced after a fire in Lower Paxton Township, according to the Colonial Park Fire Company.

A press release says that firefighters were called just after midnight Friday morning to the 5300 block of Woodlawn Drive.

Firefighters say they found a car and carport on fire when they arrived.

They were able to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to the house, according to the press release.

Colonial Park Fire Company says the fire caused about $100,000 in damages.

