CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a weeks-long investigation, police have charged a man with the assault of a security officer at Chambersburg Hospital.

Police said on January 25, Stephen Lightner fought two security officers while he was being escorted from the hospital because he was being disorderly. One of the officers was seriously hurt in the knee and was treated in the emergency room.

Lightner is charged with one count of aggravated assault.