Light snow changes to rain with best chances for accumulating snow over northern areas

We certainly have cold air in place tonight as temperatures drop to the 20s, but this cold air will not hold as a southern storm rolls our way tonight and tomorrow. Other than a few stray light snow showers we do not expect much tonight, as the storm itself is still developing over the Gulf Coast states.

Tomorrow morning light snow pushes into the Midstate as early as 6-9 AM. The best chance for accumulating snow through the early afternoon will be over the ridge and valley region, Franklin County including South Mountain, and areas north of Harrisburg. For areas south of I-81, warm air will quickly flood into the storm, so any snow changes to sleet and then rain. Southern areas likely only see a coating to an inch of snow before this changeover to rain happens. 1 to 3 inches of snow are possible for northern areas, but even for these locations the mild air will put an end to the snow and change it to rain by evening.

For your Super Bowl party plans tomorrow, the time period between 12 and 4 PM will be the trickiest because of the change from snow to rain. During and after the game the rain tapers and clears to the east. A much easier trip home as things dry out!

Colder weather returns briefly for Monday with highs only around 32°. Clouds increase again for Tuesday before another storm pushes in. Light snow and a wintry mix is the most likely impact from this upcoming storm as warm air comes with it. This pattern could repeat again by the end of the week as temperatures teeter back and forth ahead of these storms. Another wintry mix could happen as early as Friday night into Saturday.