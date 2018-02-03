German intel chief: North Korea used embassy for procurement

The Associated Press Published:
Kim Jong Un
In this image made from video released by KRT on Jan. 1, 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks in his annual address in undisclosed location, North Korea. North Korean leader Kim said Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat. But he also struck a conciliatory tone in his New Year's address, wishing success for the Winter Olympics set to begin in the South in February and suggesting the North may send a delegation to participate. (KRT via AP Video)

BERLIN (AP) – The head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency says North Korea has used its embassy in Berlin to acquire equipment apparently intended for its missile or nuclear programs.

The comments by BfV agency head Hans-Georg Maassen were released by NDR public television Saturday before a documentary airing next week. Maassen said of the embassy: “We have seen that procurement activities took place from there, from our point of view with a view to the missile program and in part also the nuclear program.”

He added that “if we see such things, we prevent them,” but it isn’t always possible to recognize them and the activities often involve goods usable for either civilian or military purposes.

Pyongyang has faced increasing U.N. sanctions in response to its nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

