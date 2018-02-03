Ephrata Police: Woman struck by vehicle, driver doesn’t stop

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are looking for the driver who struck a woman trying to cross a street.

The crash happened along the 400 block of East Main Street around 2:25 a.m. Saturday.

The 44-year-old victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with severe injuries.

Police believe the striking vehicle was a lighter gray to silver-colored GM that was possibly a truck or SUV. The vehicle may be missing a passenger side mirror and could have front or passenger side damage as well as damage to the hood.

Contact Ephrata Police Department at 717-733-8611 or submit a tip to Ephrata Crimewatch site or Facebook page. if you have any information that could help with the investigation.