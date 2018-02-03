Crash closes I-83 North from Glen Rock to Loganville exits

SEVEN VALLEYS, Pa. (WHTM) A crash involving two tractor trailers has closed the northbound lanes of I-83 from the Glen Rock to Loganville exits.

The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. Saturday and the northbound lanes have been closed since.

PennDOT said one of the tractor trailers involved was hauling kitty litter. Workers will have to clean it up and other debris before the interstate can reopen.

The lanes could open around 6 a.m. but the closure could last longer.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt.