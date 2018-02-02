York’s “Poor Richard” groundhog to make weather prediction

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)– “Poor Richard” the groundhog continues the tradition of predicting the weather on Friday at the York Slumbering Groundhog Lodge at Elks Lodge #213.

The opening ceremonies begin at 7:15 a.m. with the annual reciting of the Groundhog pledge, induction of new Groundhog members, and then the reading of the weather predictions.

The Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of York is the third oldest Groundhog Lodge in the Unites States. The lodge is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.

Dues to join the lodge are $5 a year and all proceeds go to local charities.

Members of have a unique way of announcing poor Richard’s weather predictions. Prognosticators gather from the East,West, North and South to make the announcement.

The celebration continues with a dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25.

The lodge is located at 223 North George Street in York.