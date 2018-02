This Americana act, based around the songwriting of Keeley McCue and Chris Weidensaul, has developed from an acoustic duo into a full electric band. They’re celebrating a new album set to be released this weekend called, “Little Bit Country.”

You can catch them next weekend (Feb 10) at Tellus360 in Lancaster as they celebrate their release.

Check out their performance in the video above or hear the full interview in the video below.