Single? How to celebrate Valentine's Day

Just because you’re single doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate – and even enjoy – Valentine’s Day. Here are some ideas for how singles can spend the holiday.

Host a singles party. Find all of your single friends and invite them over for a singles-only Valentine’s Day party.

See a movie. Find a few friends and go catch a movie. If you want to avoid a bunch of couples, maybe opt for a horror flick instead of a romantic comedy.

Have a movie marathon. Get sappy in the privacy of your home by watching a marathon of romantic comedy movies.

Go to dinner. Get dressed up and make dinner reservations for you and your closest friends. Celebrate your friendship on this holiday.

Have a spa day. Relax and spoil yourself with a trip to the spa.

Babysit. Be a good friend or relative and offer to babysit for a couple so they can have a date-night. While with the kids, create a fun Valentine’s celebration at home with treats, movies and even decorations.