Restaurant Report: Dirty equipment, chemicals & mold

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found problems with chemicals, raw fish, and mold in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Pizza Boli’s on George Street in York was out of compliance with 23 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not have adequate knowledge of food safety and failed to properly train employees. Food equipment wasn’t clean to sight and touch and wasn’t being properly sanitized. Chicken held at too warm of a temperature needed to be thrown out, and chemicals were stored with food products.

Johnny Joe’s Sports Bar on Trindle Road in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Soap was not being used to wash hands, there was dried food residue on food equipment, and gaps in the doors did not protect against the entry of insects or rodents.

China Wok on Grayson Road in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Raw fish and chicken were stored in a way that could contaminate ready-to-eat food. Food was not being properly date marked, and there was mold in the walk-in cooler.

Establishments with no violations include Costco in Lancaster, Mount Gretna Craft Brewery, Middlesex Diner, and Upper Dauphin Area Middle School.

The Department of Agriculture has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.