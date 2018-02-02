Proposed Hindu temple stirs controversy in Silver Spring Township

SILVER SPRING TWP, Pa. (WHTM) – Plans to build a Hindu temple in Silver Spring Township have stirred controversy among some neighbors.

ABC27 received multiple calls from residents concerned about the site’s location on North Locust Point Road.

“This is a pretty quiet road,” said Rachel Miller, who lives in Silver Spring Township. “I’m at the end of it. There’s a cul-de-sac right there so we don’t get a lot of traffic.”

Jean Gross has lived in the area for almost 50 years.

“We have had more traffic in the last couple of years than we’ve ever had, and if they have that down there it’s going to be more congested,” said Gross.

Other neighbors told ABC27 they want to make sure the farm land is preserved.

Many people who live nearby didn’t want to share their opinions on camera.

It’s still early in the planning process. This week, the township’s planning commission considered the project.

The township says its board of supervisors will have approve the application to build a religious building on agricultural land. The board will be accepting feedback on the proposal during that conversation, which is scheduled for the end of the month.

“We were just thinking if there was a really big facility, any kind of facility, church or otherwise, that it would cause lots of bottlenecking,” said Miller. “I know there’s some other residents up the road that probably don’t want a lot of traffic.”

We reached out to the developers looking to build the temple but have not yet heard back.

The township manager was not available for an interview.