Principal uses Super Bowl quarterbacks in lesson to students

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wrightsville Elementary School Principal Doug Enders has been talking about the Philadelphia Eagles all year.

“I think when you look at both teams but know the Eagles and the character of that team this year and the resilience that they’ve shown – we’ve talked a lot here in our school about being resilient students, showing grit, the idea of not yet,” Enders said.

During an assembly on Friday, Enders used quarterbacks Tom Brady and Nick Foles as examples of what comes from making good choices. The theme of the assembly was easy versus better.

“Nick Foles has to choose better to be where he is. It would be easy to sit as the backup quarterback to Carson Wentz and say it’s his thing, they don’t really need me, I’m not going to practice this hard,” Enders said. “And to be a quarterback like Tom Brady, he has to choose better every single day that he goes out to practice.”

The school also held a food drive all week. Students could bring in nonperishable food items. Each item was a point toward the Eagles or the Patriots.