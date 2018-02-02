Police: Couple used drugs in front of children

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lower Swatara Township couple is accused of using cocaine and marijuana in front of two young children.

Samuel Marrero Jr., 28, and Alicia Keefer, 30, are charged with endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors. Marrero faces additional counts of aggravated assault, strangulation, intimidating witnesses, receiving stolen property, and other charges.

Police said they found drug paraphernalia in the couple’s home Jan. 23 while assisting Children and Youth Services with an investigation into possible child abuse and drug use.

One child told investigators she saw “mommy and daddy smoking green stuff and sniffing white stuff,” and she talked about “mommy letting her drink alcohol,” according to a criminal complaint.

The additional charges against Marrero are for beating one of the children with a belt, choking a child to the point of the child passing out, threatening a child if they told anyone about the abuse, and possession of a stolen firearm, police wrote in the complaint.

Magaro was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $500,000 bail. Keefer’s bail at the prison was set at $100,000.